Just days after rumors surfaced about Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes' split, the actor has been seen on several occasions not being bothered about the gossip around him. On Sunday, Foxx was seen partying at a Miami nightclub while Holmes was in Paris.

The 50-year-old actor arrived at E11EVEN, for the club’s Official After Dark Party of Irie Weekend, in a Rolls Royce convertible with singer friend Jason Derulo.

“He was with Jason Derulo at the VIP table of the club that was tucked away,” a source told Page Six. “He was not with any women as he was probably trying to keep a low profile with all the Katie Holmes rumors.”

Despite reports of their split, sources have confirmed that the duo has not broken up and they are still very much in the relationship.

“They’ve always lived very independent lives, but try to make time to see each other. It’s not uncommon for them to go long stretches without seeing each other,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “And they’re still very, very private. You’re not going to hear or see every time they’re together because they don’t flaunt their relationship in public.”

Another source told Page Six that “all is well in paradise... “[Foxx] was definitely in a good mood and was seen laughing with the crew he was with" during his time in Miami.

Meanwhile, Holmes has been spending her time with daughter Suri amid rumors of her split with Foxx. She was seen stepping out for the Fendi's Haute Couture fashion show in Paris on Sunday evening. The ex-wife of Tom Cruise sported a chic look in a figure-hugging black skirt and flirty polka dot blouse.

Holmes and Foxx have been rumored to be dating for several years now. Over a year after Holmes separated from Cruise, rumors surfaced in 2013 that she was dating Foxx. They were spotted together on several occasions, but did not confirm their relationship.

Dating rumors heated up in 2017 when the two were photographed holding hands on Labor Day as they walked along a beach in Malibu together.

Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni