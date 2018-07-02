Jamie Foxx was spotted out enjoying himself with some close friends over the weekend amid reports he split with rumored girlfriend Katie Holmes over “trust issues.”

Foxx and Holmes, who have been romantically linked to one another since 2013, were said to have ended their romance after a tabloid alleged the actress canceled their upcoming Paris wedding. Not long after the actress’ rep claimed the report was false, the “Baby Driver” actor was photographed out having a fun time at a fundraising event.

According to People, Foxx traveled to Miami to attend the Monster 14th Annual Irie Weekend powered by South Florida Ford. A source told the publication the 50-year-old didn’t allow the current rumor to affect his time at the charity event.

“Of course he’s aware of the headlines surrounding him and Katie but he doesn’t seem worried about that at all,” the insider shared.

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

“He’s just his happy, hilarious self,” the source added.

The money raised at the event allows the Irie Foundation to fund mentoring programs and scholarship opportunities for at-risk youth living in the area. “Jamie is in town to support his friend Irie and just enjoy a guys’ weekend,” the insider explained.

Those close to Foxx revealed the actor was grateful the event gave him a chance to take a mini-vacation. “He never misses this but he’s particularly happy for a little escape this year,” a source said.

During Foxx’s trip to Florida, sources alleged the actor was reserved in his behavior and wasn’t “flirting much this time around,” even though there were “women around.”

The actor was reportedly more focused on having a good time with his friends. “He got in Friday night and headed straight to Top Golf to meet up with his boys and enjoy the festivities,” the insider revealed.

Foxx’s getaway comes after an article published by Radar Online alleged Holmes pulled the plug on their romance due to the actor’s overly friendly behavior with other women. The article claimed Holmes couldn’t get past her jealousy issues and decided it was best to break up with her rumored boyfriend.

Although Holmes’ rep denied any truth to the article, Foxx has not acknowledged the report about his rumored relationship.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images