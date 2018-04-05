Actress Jamie King had an emotional afternoon on Wednesday when a man vandalized her car while her 4-year-old son, James Knight Newman, was seated inside of the vehicle.

The star, who is known for her role on the former CW series “Hart of Dixie,” was photographed in tears after the suspect smashed both the front and back windshields of her car.

The incident began in Beverly Hills, California when the vandal, who has since been taken into police custody, approached King’s car on a skateboard and proceeded to crawl on the hood before he began to smash the front windshield.

According to TMZ, the “Sin City” actress was standing outside of the car while her friend and son were inside of the vehicle. The man, who has been identified as 47-year-old Paul Francis Floyd, then proceeded to smash the back windshield, which resulted in glass striking the child.

King’s friend reportedly exited the car to confront the man but he threw a can at her. Authorities eventually arrived and caught him, but a police report revealed King’s car was actually the second vehicle Floyd attacked that day.

A police report released to E! News stated the suspect was arrested for misdemeanor battery, felony child endangerment, and two counts of felony vandalism after he vandalized two cars by “kicking and jumping on the vehicles.”

“The second vehicle, occupied by a female adult driver and a four-year-old child, was parked along the curb when the suspect jumped on the vehicle,” the report read, describing King’s attack.

“The four-year-old child was secured in a child car seat positioned in the back seat of the vehicle as the suspect jumped on the rear windshield causing glass to shatter and strike the child. In an effort to protect the child, the female driver exited the vehicle and confronted the suspect at which time he threw a can at her, striking her arm,” the statement continued.

Although authorities caught Floyd, the report stated police will be investigating the paparazzi who captured pictures of the actress’ attack and violated “California Penal Code Section 11414–Intentional harassment of a child or ward of another person because of that person’s employment.”

Following the attack, King appeared visibly shaken and was photographed crying as she hugged her loved ones and held on to her son.

King has not released a statement commenting on the attack.

