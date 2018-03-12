Jana Duggar opened up about her thoughts on being single one year ago. Admitting it wasn’t always easy “waiting,” the now 28-year-old “Counting On” star and only remaining single, adult daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s brood of 19, said she was enjoying her life while waiting for love. Now, one year later, it doesn’t appear like much has changed for Jana.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along. I’m still waiting. Waiting is not always easy,” Jana told Crown of Beauty Magazine at the time.

Jana told the publication that she was found it especially difficult to be single when “all the married siblings” get together and she couldn’t go with them because she’s not “part of that group.”

“But waiting doesn’t mean sitting and literally waiting,” she added. “No, we need to be busy with where God has us and being content and joyfully serving Jesus there. My parents have always encouraged each of us to serve those around us… I’ve found that when I’m having a hard or discouraging day, I try to look for ways to bless or serve someone else. And in turn it usually blesses and encourages me!”

Photo: TLC

Since the interview, Jana has seen her sister Joy-Anna Duggar marry and welcome her first child with husband Austin Forsyth, sister Jinger Vuolo announce her pregnancy with husband Jeremy Vuolo, brother Joe Duggar marry Kendra Caldwell and confirm they are expecting their first baby, brother Josh Duggar welcome his fifth child with wife Anna Duggar, and brother Josiah Duggar announce his engagement to Lauren Swanson.

While many of Jana’s siblings have married and started families of their own, Jana has remained at her parents’ Arkansas home. Frequently, the couple will update on their eldest daughter on their official Facebook fan page, most recently sharing a photo of her on March 8 and captioning it, “Our sweet Jana!”

The post resulted in dozens of fans of the family’s TLC series “Counting On” asking for more news on Jana. “The show focuses on the girls with the weddings, husbands, the pregnancies and the babies. I would definitely like to see more on Jana and her life, interest and pursuits,” reads the top comment.

“Can we just get a show following Jana pursue her interest? ‘All About Jana’… She has to be the sweetest person. At least that’s what I get from the show,” reads another popular comment.

While Jana has been linked to several man over the years, and four alone in 2017, she’s never announced an official courtship. As “Counting On” fans await Jana’s next big adventure, they can find solace in knowing she’s at peace with her life.

“I have enjoyed many ministry opportunities, from going on missions trips, to just being at home serving and ministering to my family and many others that come through our home,” Jana told Crown of Beauty last year.

“One of my favorite ministry opportunities that we do each Sunday is when we go to our local veteran’s home. We play instruments and sing for them and then one of my brothers or another young man from our church will preach. It’s been such a blessing getting to know each of the men and women there who have helped serve in our military and exciting to hear their stories!”

Catch Jana and the rest of the Duggar family on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on “Counting On.”