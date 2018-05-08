Jana Kramer has opened up about what it’s like to go through multiple miscarriages. The “One Tree Hill” alum also shared how she thought of inspiring other women who are going through a similar experience.

On Monday, Kramer exclusively told Us Weekly on why she decided to make her miscarriage public late last year. According to the 34-year-old celeb, she posted about the spontaneous abortion on social media at the time because she realized that she could help other women who are going through the same harrowing experience.

“My body just went through so many hormonal changes and I was like, ‘There are so many women that feel this way right now and they feel alone too,’” Kramer told the entertainment news outlet of the post she shared to her fans last December. In the picture she shared online, she is seen holding an ultrasound photo of the baby she and husband Mike Caussin lost.

“I debated posting this for the exact reason why it’s a silent struggle. I don’t want I’m sorry or sympathy. I just don’t want to feel alone. And I know I’m not,” she wrote in the caption. She then went on to reveal that it was not the first time she lost a baby to miscarriage. “When I first found out I was pregnant I wanted to shout it from the rooftop but I know for reasons like this we have to wait.”

Talking about relating her experience to other women, Kramer said, “My body just went through so many hormonal changes and I was like, ‘There are so many women that feel this way right now and they feel alone too.’” In her post after her last miscarriage, she encouraged all women who have had the same thing to be their for each other so they could go through the pain together.

Kramer was 10 weeks along when she lost her baby, and it was not the first nor the last according to her. She admitted how disappointing her miscarriages were. “It’s frustrating, but what I’ve realized is, it’s truly a miracle to have a baby and it’s all in God’s timing and hands,” she said. “If it’s meant to be, it will be.”

Despite everything, Kramer is still thankful she and Caussin have two-year-old daughter Jolie. For Mother’s Day, she plans to take her child to Nashville. “I miss Nashville, so I’m gonna go home and be with my girls and we’re gonna do a spa day and take Jolie to this really pretty park and have a picnic. I’m excited,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kramer talked about her husband’s infidelity in a a separate interview with Us Weekly. “We’re still working on it. We’re still fighting … We make time for therapy, and he’s working really hard with his stuff. It’s a process but, you know, as long as two continue to work, then hopefully it works out,” the “Country Crush” actress said.

Photo: Getty Images/Jesse Grant