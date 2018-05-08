Jane Fonda has revealed that her sex life is no longer active. The outspoken Hollywood actress has also confirmed that she is no longer open to dating anyone given her age of 80.

During her recent interview with Extra at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie “Book Club,” Fonda confirmed that she is way passed the stage of yearning for physical intimacy. “I’m 80. I’ve closed up shop down there,” she said.

Fonda then admitted that she is no longer part of the dating market. “I’m not dating anymore, but I did up until a couple of years ago,” she revealed.

Fonda’s personal view about her sex life is very different from her character’ in her latest big screen project. In the movie, Fonda and co-stars Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen have a wild sexual awakening after tackling “Fifty Shades of Grey” in their book club.

The four ladies become inspired by the infamous novel that they, too, embark on a new chapter in their lives, which mainly involves sex. Fonda shared that despite her personal views, she’s actually fine with older women fulfilling their carnal desires.

“It’s about very important things: friendship and sex,” the “Grace & Frankie” star said. “And that it’s OK for older women to have both.”

Fonda is known for being very frank and forthcoming about sensitive topics especially the ones that have to do with her personal life. In March 2017, she shocked everyone when she disclosed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” how she tried several vibrators.

“We tried all different kinds of vibrators,” Fonda told DeGeneres of the unique research she had to go through for her Netflix comedy. “Use it or lose it, right?”

In 2012, she opened up about not having a fulfilling sex life. “The only thing I have never known is true intimacy with a man. I absolutely wanted to discover that before dying … At 74, I have never had such a fulfilling sex life. When I was young I had so many inhibitions — I didn’t know what I desired,” she was quoted as saying by Us Weekly.

Photo: Getty Image/Valerie Macon