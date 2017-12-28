Will Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael Solano (Justin Baldoni) ever find their way back together? The mid-season finale of “Jane the Virgin” Season 4 seemed to hint so, since Rafael decided to be brave out his feelings and kissed Jane.

In the promo for the next episode, Rafael confesses to Jane that he wasn’t really planning on kissing her. Next, he happily tells Alba (Ivonne Col) that he kissed Jane. The delighted look on Alba’s face only showed that she approves.

But there’s no guaranteeing that the kiss will reunite them, as steamy as it might be. In one scene, the two finally have a serious talk and where Rafael tells Jane about the “possibility of us.” Rafael confesses that their getting back together has been there on the back of his mind for a long time.

“I just don’t think I can let it go,” he admitted. The pained expression on Jane’s face means things will not go down smoothly.

Earlier, showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman said Jane has a lot of issues to deal with before opening her heart to love again. “Jane has just cycled through this heartbreak with Adam (Tyler Posey). She had taken a step forward in her grieving over Michael, and she had allowed herself to fall in love again,” she told TV Line. “But this journey is really reminding us who Rafael is in Jane’s life, and how he’s been the person who’s always inspired her to go after her dreams and to dream big and to take a chance and be a writer.”

If they decide not to jump into a relationship right now, fans need not worry because there will always be hope. After all, they are already a family. Maybe they simply need to spend time apart in order to truly realize how much they mean to each other. Urman already said earlier that they have the ending of “Jane the Virgin” all figured out. So if Jane and Raf are truly the show’s endgame, fans will just have to “watch and see.”

She told Deadline: “I will say there are some pretty romantic moments this season.”

“Jane the Virgin” Season 4 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on The CW. Photo: The CW