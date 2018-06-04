Janet Jackson alerted authorities and asked them to check on her 1-year-old son, Eissa, after hearing about ex-husband Wissam Al Mana’s alleged aggressive behavior.

On Sunday, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that Jackson did make a call, asking for cops to do a welfare check on her son, who is currently staying with her estranged husband.

Police said they went to Al Mana’s room at the Nobu Hotel on Saturday night to do an inspection and check on the singer’s child, but they did not find anything that could prove that Eissa was in danger. Hence, they left the hotel but told both Jackson and Al Mana to settle whatever it was going on between them civilly.

Jackson reportedly made the call after getting a tip that her husband was allegedly displaying aggressive behavior. A nanny looking after the toddler was believed to be the one who informed Jackson of the situation.

The “Together Again” hitmaker’s brother Randy Jackson disclosed to Entertainment Tonight that his sister was indeed concerned of her child’s welfare after the kid’s nanny got “terrified” by Al Mana’s behavior and “locked herself in a bathroom, so she could contact Janet.”

Meanwile, a spokesperson for the Malibu Lost Hill’s Sheriff’s Station simply told People, “Deputies were there [and] called to the scene. They decided the child was okay and they left.” Authorities also revealed that Jackson wasn’t at the scene when they responded.

Jackson and Al Mana tied the knot in 2012. After their wedding, the recording artist and the Qatari businessman chose to live away from the spotlight. However, their married life did not last that long. The two split up three months later, and Jackson committed to co-parenting their son. She also insisted that she had no plans of rekindling their romance.

Jackson gushed to Billboard last month that she has found “peace” in her life by becoming a mom. “Day after day and night after night, holding my baby in my arms, I am at peace,” she told the outlet on May 17. “I am blessed. I feel bliss. In those moments, all is right with the world.”

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter