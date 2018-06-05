Janet Jackson is not pleased with ex Wissam Al Mana’s parenting style. The two reportedly do not see eye-to-eye when it comes to parenting their son, Eissa.

On Monday, a source close to the Jackson family disclosed to People that the singer-songwriter is frustrated at the Qatari businessman’s treatment to their child. The source also confirmed that this is something that’s been going on for sometime now.

“They have very different ideas about how to raise Eissa,” the source said. “Janet has expressed her frustration about this in the past.” However, it seems that the issue was never resolved and would never be in their case. “Since their divorce, they are trying to raise their son together. Their cultural differences, that also ended their marriage, are tricky to work around though.”

The insider further dished that the singer did try to make things work while she was still in a relationship with her estranged husband. However, the differences in their culture really took a toll on her. Now that they are separated, things have gotten worse in the parenting department.

“During their marriage, Janet worked hard on adapting to Wissam’s culture but she found it challenging,” the source shared. “She often found herself disappointed with Wissam. Now when they share custody, it’s very difficult for Janet that Wissam has a completely different parenting approach than she does.”

The insider remarked that when Eissa is with his father, Jackson is mostly worried. This could explain why the sister of the late Michael Jackson called police on Sunday and asked them to check on the welfare of her son, who was staying with Al Mana at Nobu Hotel. When authorities did not find anything alarming on the scene, they left but told the exes that they should settle whatever it was going on between them civilly, TMZ has learned.

Meanwhile, Jackson’s brother, Randy Jackson, clarified to Entertainment Tonight that his sister actually became anxious when the kid’s nanny got “terrified” by Al Mana’s aggressive behavior and “locked herself in the bathroom, so she could contact Janet.”

Both Jackson and Al Mana have yet to release a statement regarding what happened this past weekend. A spokesperson for the Malibu Lost Hill’s Sheriff’s Station simply issued a statement, saying, “Deputies were there [and] called to the scene. They decided the child was okay and they left.”

Photo: Getty Images/Lisa O’Connor