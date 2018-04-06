Jenna Dewan has had enough of rumors claiming that her ex-husband Channing Tatum’s drinking caused their breakup, so she has finally broken her silence.

Dewan, through her rep, told Us Weekly on Thursday that the rumors are far from truthful. “Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumors are true,” her rep relayed.

The “World of Dance” host’s rep then went on to explain that the split is completely peaceful. “The situation is as positive as it can be. Nothing negative is going on here. They’re both incredibly mature about this. There’s nothing more really to say.”

The clarification that the 37-year-old Hollywood actress issued was for the controversial report that The Mirror published on Wednesday, claiming that her split from Tatum was due to the latter’s excessive drinking.

The British tabloid claimed that Tatum’s “drinking and partying ways drove a wedge into their nine-year marriage.” It also cited a statement that Tatum, also 37, said in 2014 as proof that the “Magic Mike” actor’s drinking problem has been spiraling for some time now.

In Tatum’s interview with GQ almost four years ago, he admitted that he had been drinking a lot. “I probably drink too much, you know. My wife, that’s what she bought into … I’m probably a pretty high-functioning, I guess, you know, I would say, alcoholic, I guess.”

Meanwhile, Tatum was still wearing his wedding band when he was spotted by Cosmopolitan on Thursday while he was making his way to Target with daughter Everly, 4.

Tatum and Dewan tied the knot on July 11, 2009 after meeting each other for the first time on the set of their movie “Step Up” in 2005. They announced their split on Monday, April 2, through a joint statement they shared on Instagram.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” they said. “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson