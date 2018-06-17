Jennifer Aniston did not spend $100,000 on makeover months after her split from Justin Theroux.

Rumors about the actress getting a makeover to show Theroux what he’s missing are not true. A handful of tabloids claimed that Aniston is still getting over Theroux, but she wants to show him that she’s doing much better since they broke up.

The speculations heightened after Theroux was spotted hanging out with Emma Stone in while serving as brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton. Some tabloids reported that Theroux and Stone are an item, but rumor-debunking site Gossip Cop clarified that they are simply working professionals.

Prior to the clarification, a tabloid said that Aniston got hurt over the thought that Theroux moved on from her very quickly.

“So Jen decided the best revenge was to focus on herself. Jen’s been feeling more and more insecure about looking older, and her split from Justin only made her feel worse… She knows she can’t compete with 20- and 30-something women,” the tabloid noted.

The same publication also said that Aniston consulted with professionals to help improve her physical appearance.

“She’s already consulted with some of the most advanced and progressive anti-aging specialists in Hollywood. She started having anti-aging IV drips and diamond facials, which are setting her back $7000 each time. She’s also doing Evian water baths twice a day – which is costing Jen around $70,000 per week,” the tabloid claimed.

However, Gossip Cop alleged that there is no truth to any of these rumors. Aniston is not getting a pricey makeover at the moment. And if she is, it has nothing to do with Theroux and their recent split.

In related news, Aniston also made headlines on Saturday after her former co-star, Courtney Cox, expressed her love for the 49-year-old actress. Cox has also supported Aniston through her split from Theroux.

A source told E! News in February that among all of her female friends, Aniston has leaned on Cox the most following the fall out of her relationship.

Photo: Getty Images/Rich Fury