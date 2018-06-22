Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux may have split, but that doesn’t mean the actress is dwelling on being thrust back onto the dating scene after spending seven years with the HBO star.

Since announcing her separation from her husband in February, following two years of marriage, Aniston has reportedly embraced the single life and turned her focus towards her career.

Sources told People the actress has been busy in Montreal, Canada working alongside Adam Sandler on the Netflix movie “Murder Mystery,” and that she is relishing in her new life as a single lady. “She is very happy being single,” the insider revealed.

“She is focused on her own happiness,” the source added.

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Although Aniston took some time away from the bright lights of Hollywood following her split from Theroux, the actress has been spotted out more frequently. The “Friends” star has been seen spending time with famous friends like Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, and Ellen DeGeneres.

However, Aniston isn’t the only one who has had a positive outlook on life since the break-up, During an interview with Men’s Health, Theroux reflected on how he handles negative situations. “When things aren’t working? “I get up and do what I do,” the “Leftovers” actor told the publication.

“When I do things I don’t necessarily want to do, or I get stuck in a situation where I’m like, ‘Oh, this was not the best choice,’ I’m still aware there’s something to be gleaned from that experience,” he explained.

“You have to just find some nugget that makes it worthwhile,” he continued. “Otherwise you’ll completely give up. Bad work experiences are instructive: (A) what I shouldn’t do again; (B) how things are done wrong and how I can do better,” the star added.

Aniston and Theroux announced their split on Feb. 15 in a joint statement. “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the statement read.

Since revealing their separation, Aniston and Theroux have reportedly had “minimal contact” with one another. The exes, who are expected to privately work out their financial matters, have not filed for divorce.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images