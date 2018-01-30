Jennifer Garner and Michelle Obama will appear on Ellen DeGeneres' show when the host celebrates her 60th birthday.

According to Just Jared, the former first lady and Brad Pitt's ex-wife will appear on "The Ellen Show" episode where they will celebrate DeGeneres' 60th birthday. The two-hour celebration will air on Thursday and Friday.

For her appearance on DeGeneres' show, Aniston sported a pair of tight black leather slacks with a matching unbuttoned top that reveals her push-up bra. She complemented her getup with black boots. Aniston wore her blonde locks down, Daily Mail reported.

DeGeneres and Aniston have been friends for years. In fact, the host was one of the few guests that the "Cake" star invited to her surprise wedding with Justin Theroux. The guests were initially told that they were attending a birthday party.

According to DeGeneres, Aniston and Theroux's ceremony was "beautiful" and "amazing." "All of it was amazing. Jimmy Kimmel was hilarious and Sia sang and that was fantastic. It was just a fun night. It was a beautiful night," DeGeneres said. "I love them both and they're both great people and deserve the happiness."

Meanwhile, rumors previously surfaced that Aniston and Theroux were having marital problems and that the "Horrible Bosses" actress may be thinking of reaching out to her ex-husband, Pitt. However, according to an insider, the couple is still very much together, but they spend majority of their time apart because she prefers Los Angeles while he loves to stay in New York City.

"She prefers L.A. He has a fondness for New York, but they knew that about each other from the beginning and decided it wasn't an issue. It doesn't mean they're splitting up," the source said.

On the other hand, Obama sported a white Tom Ford one-shoulder cashmere silk-blend sweater and paired it with black slacks and stilettos. Obama's appearance on "The Ellen Show" is her first TV interview after leaving the White House in 2017.

For the episode, the audience will be filled with individuals who are paying it forward and have participated in the "Finding Dory" star's #OneMillionActsOfGood campaign in partnership with Cheerios.

"The Ellen Show" episodes that will air on Thursday and Friday will be "packed with star-studded surprise guests." In addition, DeGeneres will reveal a "spectacular surprise" - her biggest giveaway in 15 seasons.

