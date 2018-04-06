Jennifer Aniston is not psyched that she and Brad Pitt are friends again, contrary to reports.

A tabloid recently claimed that Aniston and Pitt started to hang out again after the actress announced her split from Justin Theroux. Pitt, on the other hand, has been single since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016.

However, Gossip Cop, a rumor-debunking site, recently claimed that there is no truth to the tabloid’s story. Aniston and Pitt have not reunited recently, and the ex-couple do not consider themselves good friends either.

But one source previously said that Aniston and Pitt are also amicable towards each other. “You can’t predict the future [but they] are absolutely not together,” the source told Entertainment Tonight.

In 2005, another insider revealed that Pitt still has Aniston’s number in his phone, but he never really reached out to her. “This is nothing new. Jen and [Brad] have remained friendly,” the source said.

Another source told Us Weekly that Aniston will not consider getting back together with Pitt even though they are single at the moment. “Jen wouldn’t consider being with Brad in a romantic way. But there is always a spot in her heart for him,” the source said.

Meanwhile, another absurd rumor surrounding Aniston and Pitt has to do with the actor’s mom, Jane Etta Pitt. Another tabloid claimed that Jane is happy that Pitt and Aniston are on speaking terms again. However, Gossip Cop once again debunked the rumor.

The publication reiterated the fact that Aniston and Pitt do not communicate with each other. Gossip Cop also said that it is impossible for Jane to meddle in her son’s life. Jane is not also begging her son to get back together with Aniston.

Pitt and Jolie are still finalizing their divorce at the moment. The couple’s six children are with Jolie in Los Angeles.

Theroux and Aniston, on the other hand, said that they mutually split lovingly and as best friends. As of late, it is unclear whether or not Aniston and Theroux still talk to each other.

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter