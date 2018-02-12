Jennifer Aniston celebrated another year of success and joy.

On Sunday, the "Horrible Bosses" actress turned 49 years old, just days ahead of Valentine's Day. According to an insider, there a lot of things to celebrate for Aniston.

Aniston and her husband, Justin Theroux, have a busy year ahead. Aniston is reuniting with Reese Witherspoon for a new Apple TV series. Meanwhile, Theroux stars in the comedy film "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Budapest, People reported.

Although the birthday girl and her husband spend most of their time apart, this does not affect their relationship. In fact, this seems to extend their honeymoon stage.

"They have figured out a life that works for them," a source told the publication. "Jennifer's life with Justin is great. By not spending every minute together, it's like their honeymoon is lasting longer."

"This has not hurt their marriage at all, it seems to help," an entertainment source added. "They love and respect each other and do spend a lot of time apart. For them, it is a healthy part of their romance."

Last year, there were rumors that Aniston and Theroux have marital problems. In addition, earlier this year, a tabloid published an article linking the "Cake" star to Ted Sarandos. The publication alleged that Aniston and Angelina Jolie were competing for Sarandos' attention.

Both Aniston and Jolie were previously married to Brad Pitt. However, Gossip Cop debunked the reports. It's not true that Pitt's exes are feuding over another man, the website reported. It's also not true that Aniston and Theroux are having marital problems. In fact, their marriage is smooth-sailing.

"She prefers L.A. He has a fondness for New York, but they knew that about each other from the beginning and decided it wasn't an issue. It doesn't mean they're splitting up," the source explained about Aniston and Theroux spending most of the time apart.

When Aniston was filming her Netflix series "Maniac," she would fly to New York from Atlanta to be with Theroux. Whenever Aniston and Theroux unite, they are filled with love and laughter. The pair is reportedly not bothered about the rumors because "they don't let all speculation get to them."

