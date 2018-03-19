Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck reunited again.

On Sunday, the exes were spotted attending a church service together. The "Peppermint" actress and the "Justice League" actor have been photographed touching heads as they look after their 6-year-old son, Samuel.

Another snap featured the two talking. It seemed that both were in good spirits. They are holding red cups and Affleck is smiling while listening to Garner.

For the said sighting, Garner donned a cream sweater and paired it with black pants. She complemented her outfit with black shoes, a handbag and shades. She was also seen holding a basket of baked good as she walked her way to the church. Another snap showed the "Miracles from Heaven" star hugging a male friend.

On the other hand, Affleck arrived alone. The "Batman" star sported a red shirt, blue jeans and grey shoes.

Just days before their reunion, there were rumors that the "Argo" actor wanted to get back with Garner. In fact, despite being in a relationship with "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus, there was reportedly a point when Affleck told friends he wanted to reconcile with the mother of his children.

"He's begged her to come back several times, but she has no interest," one insider told Us Weekly.

Another source also believed that it's impossible for the two to rekindle their romance. According to the insider, Affleck and Garner already agreed to move on when they filed for divorce.

"She put her heart and soul into fixing the relationship and wanted so desperately to turn things around for the children's sake as well as theirs," a source close to Garner said. "She forgave him for so much, and still he couldn't change."

In related news, Garner has been spending time with her kids lately. On Wednesday, she was photographed shopping with her eldest daughter, Violet, 12, in New York. Garner visited her "Alias" co-star Victor Garber on the set of "Hello Dolly" at the Big Apple.

Days after Garner's reunion with Garner she was photographed enjoying ice cream with Samuel in Los Angeles. Another shot also featured her chatting and strolling with Violet.

Garner remains single after her split from Affleck. According to her she is not seeing anyone and is not interested in dating.

"I haven't been on a date and I am not interested in dating," Garner told Entertainment Tonight in November. "People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No thank you!'"

Photo: Getty Images/Jason Merritt