Jennifer Garner just turned 46 years old.

On Tuesday, the "Peppermint" actress turned another year older. She started her birthday with her regular routine - grabbing a coffee.

Garner was photographed holding a cup of coffee after an early morning workout with a friend. She donned a large handmade knit scarf in pink, blue and turquoise shade. Beneath it is a grey t-shirt which she paired with black workout leggings and green, turquoise and red sneakers.

According to an insider, Ben Affleck's ex-wife celebrated her 46th birthday on Sunday with a kid's pizza party. "It was a low-key family celebration with kids," a source told People.

According to an insider, "the backyard was decorated with a lot of balloons" and all the "guests had fun making pizza." Garner's birthday bash was both for adults and children because while the event was kids-friendly, the actress had a bar with wine and beer, too.

The insider added that the "Argo" actor was not present in Garner's birthday party, but Affleck was in Los Angeles at that time. In fact, they attended church together prior to the event.

Garner was very happy on her birthday. In fact, she shared a snap of her removing her curlers on Instagram. "I'm having the best birthday and so much of it is because of all of you. Thank you for the birthday love!" she wrote in the caption.

Affleck and Garner have split for over 2 years already. However, they remain amicable and were seen attending church services together with their kids. In fact, in March they were photographed touching heads at the church while looking after their 6-year-old son, Samuel.

The exes also celebrate holidays together and they reunite during their children's birthday. In fact, they were seen all smiles on Sam's birthday. They were also together on Seraphina's birthday in January.

"Jennifer hosted a small birthday party for Seraphina at her house late Saturday afternoon," a source told E! News. "Ben was the first guest to arrive on his motorcycle right as the party was starting. He was in a great mood."

Garner remains single following her split from Affleck. Meanwhile, the "Batman" actor is already in a relationship with "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus.

Photo: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil