Jennifer Garner greeted ex-husband Ben Affleck on Father’s Day and thanked the latter for being a great dad to their children.

On Sunday, Garner took to Instagram to give credit to Affleck for his efforts in parenting their three children: Violet, 12; Seraphina, nine; and Samuel, six. “Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them, @benaffleck. #happyfathersday #threeluckykids #haveagreatday.”

Many of the actress’ fans found her gesture very inspiring since not all divorced parents establish a healthy relationship after their split. “This is the best thing that can happen to children of divorced parents. Thank you @jennifer.garner for setting a great example,” one fan wrote. “What a sweetheart and class act! I love this! Great example,” another commented.

Affleck also shared a photo of the card he received from his kids for Father’s Day on his Instagram account. “I can think of three incredible reasons why today is so special,” he captioned his post. “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and father figures out there, and to the women that empower them to be the best they can be. We are all so fortunate beyond measure.”

Garner and Affleck announced their separation in 2015, just a day after their 10th wedding anniversary. Their divorce was then finalized in February 2017. Despite their failed marriage and Affleck’s publicized romance with “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus, the two Hollywood stars decided to remain amicable while co-parenting their kids, according to Us Weekly.

Garner’s greeting for the “Batman” actor comes just two days after she was seen dropping by Affleck’s Los Angeles-based office last Friday. She was photographed by Just Jared walking toward the building while carrying an envelope. Earlier that day, Affleck was spotted entering the building, so it’s presumed that the two met up for a quick conversation since Garner exited the office a few minutes after she got there.

Meanwhile, Affleck wasn’t the only man the “Love, Simon” star greeted on Father’s Day. Garner also gave a shout-out to her own father, William John Garner, on the special day. She posted a snap of her hugging her dad and captioned it, “Hey Dad, Melissa, Susannah and I know how luck we are to be yours. We love you, Dad, and can’t wait to see you SOON! #happyfathersday #threeluckygirls #haveagreatday.”

Photo: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil