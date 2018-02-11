Jennifer Garner recently paid tribute to Yara Shahidi on her 18th birthday.

On her Instagram account, the 45-year-old actress shared a throwback photo of Shahidi from when they both starred in “Butter” the movie. In the film, Garner played the role of Laura Pickler, while Shahidi played the role of Destiny.

In her caption, Garner gushed over her young co-star and said that Shahidi stole the show in 2011. At present, the “Grown-ish” star is still stealing the show.

Prior to posting a sweet message to Shahidi, Garner spent her Saturday with her three children, Seraphina, 12, Violet, 9, and Samuel 5. The single mom also picked up her kids from school on Friday. In all of her photos, Garner is seen holding Violet’s hand as they walked to their car.

Garner seems to be spending a lot of time with her kids since she will once again be out of the house for quite some time. The actress has just been cast in Lena Dunham’s upcoming HBO comedy “Camping.” The casting arrived while Garner is still filming some of her scenes for her upcoming movie, “Peppermint.” She will also be featured in another movie, “Love, Simon.”

It seems that blessings continue to pour Garner’s way, and her relationship with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, is no exception. The two have stayed amicable towards each other even after they filed for divorce in April. In fact, Affleck and Garner regularly reunite for their kids’ plays and school activities, as well as the holidays.

On some weekends, Affleck also flies to Los Angeles to be with his two daughters and son. Last week, his whole family was photographed on their way to church. After his trip to Los Angeles, Affleck immediately flies back to New York to be with his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus. As of late, Shookus has not flown with Affleck to Los Angeles to meet his kids and ex-wife.

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Polk