Jennifer Garner has no problem if her kids tell her someday that they are gay.

Garner, who stars in “Love, Simon,” said that Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, are growing up in a time where they can be very open-minded.

“My kids are growing up saying, ‘Someday when I get married, I don’t know if I’ll marry a man or a woman. That door is open in a way that it never has been and they really do know, ‘Oh this is so and so and this is his husband,’ and ‘this is so and so and this is her wife,’ and that has completely been normalized, at least for my kids and hopefully will be for this next generation,” she said.

The “13 Going On 30” star also said that if her kids turn out to be gay, she hopes that they will come to her first.

“I think it would be a conversation that somebody would be a part of, hopefully me, but somebody in their lives will be a part of from a much earlier stage, so that it wouldn’t be as involved with the teen angst. But I certainly, my kids would know that I would be super gung-ho,” she added.

Josh Duhamel, who stars in “Love, Simon” as Garner’s husband, said that he wants his son, Axl, to grow up as a happy and passionate person. “If he came out he was gay, so be it, if that makes him happy. I truly believe that’s what it would be and maybe it’s because I waited awhile before I became a parent,” he said.

He added, “No matter what, you love your kid. No matter what.”

Meanwhile, Garner also talked about “Love, Simon” and said that it’s unlike any other movie that has been done before. “I think the power of director Greg Berlanti, his success is definitely the motor behind it, but the important thing is for people to go out and see it or it won’t happen again,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Matthew Simmons