Jennifer Garner works hard to keep her body fit and toned at 45.

During an interview with Wired, Ben Affleck’s ex-wife answered some of the internet’s most searched questions about herself. Among the most popular queries was the fitness routine she uses to stay in shape. The “Love, Simon” star revealed that does a lot of rigorous exercise to remain fit.

“I did it this morning, just so you know . It’s a dance cardio, weights, trampoline, all kinds of different things, really fun, high energy, super hard, but you can do it, workout,” said the actress, who has been spotted attending Body By Simone classes in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil

Garner also said that she swears by the Be Well by Kelly diet. She used nutritionist Kelly LeVeque’s advice to help get in shape for a film.

“I’ve been following Be Well by Kelly because I was getting ready for a movie where I had to look a certain way. I actually have really liked the diet, so I’ve stuck on it,” she explained.

In the Wired clip, the “Daredevil” star also talked about a wide variety of other things, including her background in ballet and which sport she feels like she knows just by observing her children. She also dished on doing her own stunts for movies and showed off her pig latin skills.

Meanwhile, Garner was spotted once again attending a church service with Affleck and their children. The ex-couple appeared to be in good terms with each other and even touched heads at one point during the service. They were accompanied by 6-year-old son Samuel.

Prior to their latest sighting, rumors surfaced that Affleck reportedly wanted to rekindle his romance with Garner despite being in a relationship with Lindsay Shookus.

“He’s begged her to come back several times, but she has no interest,” a source told Us Weekly.

Another insider agreed that the two are unlikely to get back together as lovers. Garner reportedly did everything she could to save their relationship, but Affleck refused to change.

“She put her heart and soul into fixing the relationship and wanted so desperately to turn things around for the children's sake as well as theirs. She forgave him for so much, and still he couldn't change,” said a source close to the actress.

Watch Garner in “Love, Simon,” which is currently out in theaters.