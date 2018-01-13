Jennifer Garner remains a doting mom to her children.

On Wednesday, the "Tribes of Palos Verdes" actress was spotted with daughter Seraphina. Garner held her child's hand as they crossed the street. The mother and daughter seemed to be on their way to school as Garner carried her little mini-me's belonging, Daily Mail reported.

For the said sighting, the "Peppermint" star donned a black sweater, jeans and white sneakers. Meanwhile, Seraphina sported a blue jacket, pants and shoes.

As Garner and Seraphina bonded, her ex-husband Ben Affleck was spotted making his way about town by motorcycle. The "Justice League" star was photographed in a black leather jacket, jeans and suede ankle boots.

Just recently, Garner has been linked to her "Love, Simon" co-star Josh Duhamel. According to an insider, the two get along well together and have been sharing intimate lunches and dinner.

The alleged insider also added that "Finding each other at that particular moment turned out to be a blessing" for Garner and Duhamel. Both have been through from a failed marriage.

Duhamel split from his wife, Fergie, in September. Many were surprised about their separation as the then-couple were so sweet with each other. In fact, months before they broke up, the "Safe Haven" actor even greeted the "Big Girl Don't Cry" singer on Instagram. "8 years!! Love you babe," he wrote in the caption.

However, according to Gossip Cop, there is nothing romantic between Garner and Duhamel. The "Love, Simon" co-stars are not in a secret romance. Also, the "13 Going 30" actress has already said that she is not dating.

"I haven't been on a date and I am not interested in dating," Garner told Entertainment Tonight in November. "People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No thank you!' I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through."

Garner and Duhamel remain amicable with their exes, Affleck and Fergie, respectively. In fact, Garner and the "Argo" star spent Thanksgiving and Christmas as a family.

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Polk