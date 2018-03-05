Jennifer Garner took her son, Samuel, 6, to his basketball game without Ben Affleck.

Garner and Affleck remain amicable after their split. In fact, the exes co-parent their three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel. They also attend their kids' events together. However, on Saturday, Garner was photographed accompanying Samuel to his basketball game without Affleck.

The "Peppermint" actress donned a cream-colored sweater, blue jeans and black wedge boots for the sighting. Garner pulled back her hair into a messy bun and accessorized her getup with retro shades and a medium-sized black leather tote bag. Although the "Love, Simon" star was alone, she was in good spirits. In fact, one snap featured the actress smiling from ear-to-ear while holding Samuel's hand.

On Tuesday, Samuel celebrated her 6th birthday. Garner and Affleck reunited for the occasion. The exes were all smiles as they walked alongside each other.

Affleck donned a navy blue shirt, black jacket and blue jeans. Meanwhile, Garner tied her brunette tresses into a bun and sported dark-hued leggings and a pink and black bomber jacket.

Another photo featured Garner holding Samuel's hands as they crossed the street. Behind them are Violet, Affleck and his mom, Christine Boldt.

On Wednesday, Affleck and Garner met up again. They visited Legoland theme park in Carlsbad, California to treat Samuel for a fun ride. The "Justice League" star was photographed sharing a boat ride with Samuel while Garner watched them from the sidelines.

According to an eyewitness, their boat got stuck during the ride. She looked behind her and recognized Affleck and his son right away.

"I recognized him straight away," the eyewitness exclaimed. "He was teaching him how to drive the boat and letting him take the steering wheel. It was really sweet. His kid was just having the best time. He was smiling and having a great time. There were only two seats on the boat so Jennifer was on the side watching over them. She was letting dad and his son have that moment together."

Affleck and Garner always take the time to celebrate their children's birthdays as a family. In fact, they did the same on Seraphina's 9th birthday in January.

"Jennifer hosted a small birthday party for Seraphina at her house late Saturday afternoon," a source told E! News. "Ben was the first guest to arrive on his motorcycle right as the party was starting. He was in a great mood."

