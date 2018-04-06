Jennifer Garner may finally be open to dating a new man almost three years after her split from Ben Affleck.

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that Garner wants her next boyfriend to be “the one.” “She wants to be very careful and very selective when she does find the time to date – because of the kids. She hasn’t made dating a priority. Jen wants to make sure that when she finally does decide she is ready for romance that her next man is in it for the long run,” the source said.

Last year, Garner herself confirmed that she is not interested in going out on dates. The “Love, Simon” star revealed that some of her friends tried to set her up with other men, but she refused to meet up with them.

During another previous interview, Garner said that being single is not something that she would’ve chosen for herself. “I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It’s something that we are working through. I haven’t been on a date and I am not interested in dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, No,’” she said at the time.

Meanwhile, Garner’s main focus remains to be her children, family and her work. “She is back. She has thrown herself into her work and her success. She is killing it and those closest to her couldn’t be more proud,” a source said.

One of the things that Garner is looking forward to is the upcoming release of her movie “Peppermint.” The 45-year-old “13 Going On 30” star is also looking forward to teaming up with Lena Dunham on the HBO comedy “Camping.”

On Thursday, Garner shared a photo from the set of her new TV show with some of the cast and crew of “Camping.” Garner will play the role of Kathryn in the new series, and Dunham serves as the series creator of “Camping.” Dunham will work closely with her co-series creator Jenni Konner, according to Deadline.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images