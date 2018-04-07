Jennifer Hudson recently revealed that she had no idea Meghan Markle was American.

During a recent interview, Hudson also expressed her desire to perform at the couple’s royal wedding on May 19. “I think I should sing! Congratulations to them. Is she an American child? I didn’t know that. Oh my God, I didn’t know that. Go, girl!” she said.

Hudson is currently in the United Kingdom because of her engagements with “The Voice” UK. But when asked if she will move to the country permanently, Hudson said that she feels she already did.

“I kind of feel I already have. It’s feeling more like home so when I do go home I miss it. When I’m here I feel at home,” she said.

Hudson may also have the opportunity to meet Markle and Prince Harry sometime this month, because the “American Idol” alum will perform at Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday bash on April 21. The Queen will be turning 92 years old on the said date.

Just like Hudson, the singer’s fellow “The Voice” UK coach, Tom Jones, will also sing for the Queen on her birthday. Jones dished on what it was like to meet the monarch.

“I first met her in the 60s, at the London Palladium. She’s lovely. It’s nice to see her. She lights up when you talk to her. She really takes an interest in what you say. I think it [the royal family] is a great institution. It’s wonderful for the British people, and the Queen especially, she’s such a lovely person. And she takes it seriously. I’ve never known life without the Queen being there. I love the royal family,” he said.

After the Queen’s 92nd birthday, the royal family will be welcoming Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third child. Weeks later, Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT).

