Jennifer Lawrence has a major crush on Timothée Chalamet and she was not shy about sharing her attraction for the rising star. However, just because the “Red Sparrow” actress likes the actor, it doesn’t mean she is going to try to pursue a relationship with him right away.

Although Lawrence had nothing but positive things to say about the “Call Me By Your Name” star, she felt he may be a bit too young for her to date.

The 27-year-old told Entertainment Tonight she plans on waiting a few years for the 22-year-old actor to “get a little older.”

“[I’m] buttering him up like a pig for slaughter,” Lawrence joked. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

“I’m going to swing right in there as soon as he’s, like, 30,” she said.

However, the star was unsure of how long she would be waiting for that moment because she didn’t know his exact age. “He’s old enough to say that, right? He’s over 18?” she asked.

Lawrence then laughed at the thought she could have an inappropriate crush on a minor. “What if I was like, ‘He’s hot!’ and he’s 15?”

The actress will have several distractions as she waits for Chalamet to hit 30. Despite previous reports, Lawrence plans to take a year off from acting to focus on activism, she will still make movies during that time.

Lawrence’s rep told Entertainment Weekly the actress will return to work once the several projects she has in the pipeline are ready to resume.

Entertainment Tonight previously reported Lawrence intended on stepping away from Hollywood to fight corruption. “I’m going to take the next year off,” she told the media outlet Thursday.

“I’m going to be working with this organization as a part of Represent.Us … trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level. It doesn’t have anything to do with partisan [politics],” she continued.

“It’s just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state by state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy,” she added.

Despite the additional responsibilities, it appears Lawrence is up for the challenge of juggling her personal and professional life.

Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images