Jeremy Corbyn doesn't think Prince Charles should be the next Commonwealth Head.

On Sunday, Corbyn appeared on BBC's "The Andrew Marr Show." During his guesting, the politician was asked about Prince Charles being the next Commonwealth head.

"The Queen clearly is personally very committed to the Commonwealth but after her I think maybe it's a time to say well actually the Commonwealth should decide who its own president is on a rotational basis," Corbyn said (via The Telegraph).

The Labour leader believes that the 53 countries of the association "ought to really get a chance to decide" who should succeed Queen Elizabeth II. He believes that the position should not be automatically passed on to the Prince of Wales.

Kate Osamor, the shadow international development secretary, also thinks the same. Prior to Corbyn's statement, she said that the Duke of Cornwall is not fit to be the next Commonwealth head. Osamor insisted that she has no qualms with the royal family, but she just doesn't think Prince Charles is the best member to succeed the queen.

"I don't particularly think it should be him. Not because I have an issue with the royal family. I just don't think it should be him," Osamor said.

"I don't really know what he's been up to of late. He's not been that vocal on issues," Osamor added. "But we just need someone who's level-headed, someone people respect but also someone who thinks outside the box."

In related news, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have just visited Australia for the Commonwealth Games. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended its opening ceremony. However, many were not happy as they looked bored and uninterested.

"Prince Charles and Camilla watching the opening ceremony like, 'I'm not sure this was really worth a free trip to Australia, do you?'" Aussie Julie posted.

"Disgraceful showing by the royals, especially Camilla who is not even trying to look interested. I'm sure Diana would not have been flicking through a magazine whilst being formally welcomed. #OpeningCeremony," Lisa Auciello also wrote on Twitter.

However, the royal couple didn't mind the criticism. In fact, Prince Charles and Camilla visited Broadbeach the following day. There they met the Wales team and watched the Little Nippers demonstrating their surfing skills.

Photo: Getty Images/Mick Tsikas