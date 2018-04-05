Watch out—they're officially back. Or at least, most of the "Jersey Shore" cast is.

In MTV's new series, "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," the crew that lived by the motto of GTL and showed fans how to party it up in Seaside Heights will be back for another round of shenanigans, this time, in Miami. However, while Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino are all coming back, one member of their group is skipping out on the fun and will not be returning in any capacity—Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola.

Sammi took to Instagram in March to explain her decision not to be a part of the reunion series, calling it a "Potentially toxic" situation that she doesn't want to be a part of now that she's older.

"I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship," she shared in a post. "I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations."

However, she did also reveal it had been a difficult decision for her to make because she did love her former cast members and roommates.

Among the roomies returning is Sammi's ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, with whom she shared a volatile on/off relationship during the show's original three-year run, finally parting ways two years after it ended, in 2014.

While he told US Weekly that he understood her decision, he admitted he wished things had played out a little differently, because people believed she opted not to be involved with the show since he was.

"We started this all together and I would have loved to have finished it together because now everyone thinks it's because of me she didn't come back, but it's because she has a boyfriend," he said at the series' premiere party.

Another source shared with the magazine that the drama of reliving her relationship with Ronnie would have been "a big problem" for her new relationship, and Sammi felt her new boyfriend was "more important to her" than the show in the end.

However, while she won't be present, her absence is allegedly being covered by another way. According to TMZ, production ordered a sex doll for the house that was supposed to look like the missing reality star, and it was delivered to Miami. Whether or not the doll does make an appearance in episodes remains to be seen.

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" premieres tonight at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

