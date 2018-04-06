Does Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi have baby fever? The “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star has revealed that she is yearning to have more kids with husband Jionni LaValle, shutting down rumors claiming their marriage is heading to a divorce.

Snooki revealed in a recent interview with Us Weekly that she and LaValle are actually planning to add more members to the family. “We are planning to have kids at the end of July,” the 30-year-old television personality said.

Snooki went on to say that she definitely wants “two more babies,” so they could become a family of six. The couple already has a 3-year-old daughter, Giovanna Marie, and a 5-year-old son, Lorenzo Dominic.

The MTV star is hopeful that if things go as planned, she’ll likely have a new bun in the oven by August or September of this year. Snooki’s revelation may come as a surprise to many since there’s been an ongoing speculation that her marriage with LaValle is on the rocks and that they could file for divorce anytime soon.

Snooki seems to be aware of the divorce rumors though. She told Us Weekly that she still has her wedding ring with her, so those rumors should now be laid to rest. “I’m still proudly wearing my ring,” she said.

Snooki then professed her unwavering love for her man, saying, “I love him to death, I think people worry because we never take pictures together and post on Instagram. He hates pictures, he hates this fame life. He likes to be quiet and reserved, which humbles me.”

“We are totally fine. We don’t post our life on social media, but I love him to death and he’s my best friend and he’s just a little shy so leave him alone,” she added.

Meanwhile, Snooki couldn’t help but comment on her “Jersey Shore” co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s legal problem at the moment. The Situation is currently facing up to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to tax evasion in a New Jersey federal court early this year.

“He’s not an a-hole any more. He’s full of life and positive energy … I’m hoping for positive results for him,” Snooki told People this week. “He survived a house with us raging lunatics sober and so positive, so god forbid he goes, jail should be a breeze.”

Snooki also disclosed that she might not be joining her “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-stars for the second season. According to her, the format of the reboot impedes her role as a mother and she’s feeling guilty for not being around for her kids when she worked on the revived show.

“I would want it to be a different format,” Snooki exclusively told E! News in an interview. "Supposedly it's going to be like a Housewives format, where we film three days a week and then we go about our lives and we're not sequestered in a house for a month without seeing my family."

"If it's like that again, I am pulling out of season two. Being a mother comes first, so hopefully they'll work with me on that,” she explained.

Photo: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil