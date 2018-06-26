Prince William was given the opportunity to decide whether he wants jam or cream first on his scones during his recent trip to Jerusalem.

Following his arrival at the King David Jerusalem Hotel, the 36-year-old prince was welcomed with a fresh pile of baked scones. Sheldon Ritz, the hotel’s director of operations, revealed that they bought the freshest and tastiest milk, cream and strawberry jam for Prince William.

“We heard that there’s a big debate in England about whether you put the cream or the jam on first, so we’ll leave them to the side and let the prince decide,” he said.

A few weeks ago, Prince Charles also made headlines over his preference when it comes to scones when he went to Devon. A young boy served him with the treat, and he learned that the cream goes first over the jam.

“Have you got that the right way round?” the Duke of Cornwall asked the young boy.

In Cornwall, scones are eaten with the jam first and the cream over it. But in Devon, it is the other way around.

Darren McGrady, a former royal butler, revealed that jam is indeed spread first before the cream on the scones among the members of the royal family.

Prince William will stay at the King David Jerusalem Hotel for three days. According to Telegraph, the dad of three will undertake a finely balanced tour of Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, which includes Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Ramallah.

Prince William will also head to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial. Kate Middleton’s husband is the first member of the royal family to go on an official tour of Israel. Prince Charles and Prince Philip visited the country years ago as part of a private trip.

Middleton didn’t join her husband during his trip to Israel because she is still on maternity leave. Prince William apologized on behalf of his wife who couldn’t make it to tour. Duke of Cambridge said that he plans to bring her and their kids the next time he visits Israel.

The Duchess of Cambridge will be seen in public on July 9 during Prince Louis’ christening.

Photo: Reuters/Petra News Agency/Handout