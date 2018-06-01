Minka Kelly who? Actor Jesse Williams is now dating sports anchor Taylor Rooks months after calling it quits with the “The Roommate” actress.

On Thursday, sources told People that Williams has officially moved on from Kelly since he is now exclusively seeing the SportsNet New York anchor. “Jesse and Taylor have in fact started dating,” sources said.

Rooks did not respond when asked to comment on the dating rumor, but Page Six also reported the same thing a day prior. The celebrity news and gossip column claimed that it has also learned from several sources that the “Grey’s Anatomy” star is dating Rooks.

The dating speculations surfaced days after the alleged couple was seen at Keven Hart’s comedy show at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey over Memorial Day Weekend. Eyewitnesses said the two appeared to be on a date at the time.

Aside from her sports anchor duties, 26-year-old Rooks also hosts her own podcast, “TimeOut with Taylor,” in which she has interviewed some Hollywood personalities, including Dion Walters, Dwayne Wade and Meek Mill.

An insider said Williams and Rooks want to keep their relationship private. “They are eager to keep their romance under wraps. He’s been going through a difficult divorce [from Aryn Drake-Lee], but he’s found solace with Taylor.”

The “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” star previously made headlines for allegedly cheating on his then-wife, Drake-Lee, with Kelly. The two celebs sparked dating rumors while Williams was still with the mother of his two children, Sadie, three, and Maceo, two.

Williams and Kelly adamantly denied the infidelity rumors, but they made their dating status public just a few months after the “Snake and Mongoose” actor split from Drake-Lee, as pointed out by ET Online.

The actor filed for divorce from Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, in April 2017 after five years of being married and 13 years of being together. Their divorce and custody rights were finalized this March.

Last July, Williams addressed the cheating rumors in Jay-Z’s short film “Footnotes for 4:44.” In his verse, the actor maintained that he was devastated by what happened to his marriage with Drake-Lee.

“I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years — 13 years. All of a sudden [some people] are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship,” he said in the film. “Like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Gabbe