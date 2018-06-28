Despite doing their best to conceal their rumored romance, Jesse Williams and sports journalist Taylor Rooks turned a lot of heads when they stepped out together earlier this week to have a good time at a strip club.

On Wednesday, photos of the actor and the journalist hitting up Crazy Girls in Hollywood were published by entertainment news and gossip site TMZ. According to the outlet, the snaps were taken on Tuesday night when Williams and Rooks were having a date.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” actor and the 26-year-old SportsNet New York reporter had dinner at Matsuhisa in Los Angeles earlier that night. After a sumptuous meal, the pair headed to the Crazy Girls club for some late-night fun.

Eyewitnesses disclosed to Daily Mail that the rumored couple tried to get rid of the media attention by entering the strip club one at a time and leaving the establishment separately at around 3 a.m. However, their plan backfired when they were ultimately spotted entering the same ride.

Williams and Rooks reportedly started dating about a month ago, but they have yet to confirm their relationship. Nevertheless, sources claim the 36-year-old actor is very happy with Rooks especially now that his legal battle with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee has seen closure.

Williams has an “extraordinarily high” monthly salary of $521,000, so a judge ruled that the actor should pay Drake-Lee $100,000 per month in both spousal and child support. The “Cabin in the Woods” star previously paid $33,000 in spousal support to his ex.

The actor’s relationship with Rooks was first uncovered in May when a source told People that “Jesse and Taylor have in fact started dating.” The confirmation came after the two were seen attending Kevin Hart’s comedy show in New Jersey together.

Prior to Rooks, Williams was in a controversial romance with actress Minka Kelly. They dated for several months amid rumors that Kelly was the reason why Williams filed for divorce from his baby mama in April 2017. However, Williams maintained that infidelity wasn’t the reason and that he was deeply hurt by the breakup since he and Drake-Lee were together for 13 years.

Photo: Getty Images/John Sciulli