“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” will welcome several new faces in Season 2. Get to know the new cast of the Netflix drama below:

Oscar (J.R. Ramirez) is the new superintendent in Jessica (Krysten Ritter) and Malcolm’s (Eka Darville) apartment building. He seems friendly, but he’ll give Jessica the cold shoulder once he learns she has powers.

The single dad is concerned about his son’s safety. However, the little boy (Kevin Chacon) is more accepting of people who are different than him — especially superheroes. Expect him to be very happy about the enhanced human living in their building.

Photo: Netflix

Pryce Cheng (Terry Chen) is a fellow private investigator. The difference is that he works at a big firm. The corporation wants to absorb Alias Investigations, so Pryce offers Jessica a pretty sweet deal. The heavy drinker isn’t big on bosses, though. She turns him down, and Pryce won’t take that lightly.

Max (James McCaffrey) is someone from Trish’s past. She’ll be using her past connections from her “Patsy” days to help with her latest mission: figuring out what IGH is all about. Unfortunately, Max is not a decent human being.

Photo: Netflix

Ingrid (Leah Gibson), a street-smart nurse, will also join the “Jessica Jones” Season 2 cast. There are rumors that she might turn out to be Typhoid Mary, a classic “Daredevil” villain.

Griffin Sinclair (Hal Ozsan) is Trish’s (Rachael Taylor) new boyfriend. He is a respected journalist, and it looks like the two are getting serious. Jessica doesn’t even seem to hate him, but let’s remember that Trish doesn’t always have the best taste in men.

A secret character will be played by Janet McTeer. “It was a very physical character,” McTeer told Entertainment Weekly. “To play somebody with her kind of issues was something I’d never done before… The way she looks at life is a little skewed.”

Photo: Netflix

McTeer’s character will be introduced in the third episode of Season 2, and she clearly has a connection to Jessica’s past. But you’ll still have plenty of questions after meeting her — and so will Jess.

“Jessica Jones” Season 2 isn’t forgetting about the supporting characters fans grew to love last season. Trish (Rachael Taylor) is trying to uncover what’s behind IGH, and Malcolm is assisting Jessica in any way he can (even if she doesn’t want his help). Meanwhile, Jeri (Carrie-Ann Moss) finds herself in a situation she can’t argue her way out of.

“Jessica Jones” Season 2 is available on Netflix now.