After more than 15 months on hiatus, “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” finally returns to Netflix this week. Fans will have to be up early if they want to be the first to watch the Season 2 premiere.

“Jessica Jones” Season 2 releases Thursday, March 8 at 3 a.m. EST/12 a.m. PST. The entire 13-episode season will be dropped at once, allowing for easy binge-watching.

If you don’t want to wait months for the series to come out on DVD, then you’ll need a Netflix account. The streaming platform has plans available from $7.99 a month, and new users get the first month free. Netflix can be watched on a computer, mobile device or on TV via Smart TVs, Blu-ray players, gaming consoles and more.

Photo: Netflix

Thursdays aren’t typically when Netflix’s Marvel series are dropped. While most release dates are Fridays, “Jessica Jones” is coming out on March 8 because of International Women’s Day. Not only is she the only female superhero headlining a solo Marvel series, but “Jessica Jones” Season 2 is directed entirely by women.

Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg told Entertainment Weekly that she wanted more female directors in general for Season 2, and Allie Goss, Netflix’s VP in charge of original series, suggested hiring women to direct the entire season.

“It wasn’t like I was doing them any favors,” Rosenberg said. “They were doing us a favor by joining our roster. And, you know, we’re looking forward to the day when we’re not even having this conversation, we’re just talking about them as qualified people who happen to be women. Hopefully, we’re there someday, but now? Not yet.”

Photo: David Giesbrecht/Netflix

The second season of “Jessica Jones” isn’t really affected by Jessica’s (Krysten Ritter) team up in “The Defenders.” Instead, it focuses on the aftermath of Jessica killing Kilgrave (David Tennant). Not only is she worried about being a murderer, but she starts to investigate her past. The drama will reveal how she got her powers, and it’s much more complicated than in the comics.

Season 2 will also pick up on the mystery of IGH, which was introduced last season. Trish (Rachael Taylor) is desperate to prove herself as an investigative reporter, and she’s ready to do whatever it takes to figure out who IGH is and what exactly they do.

Marvel fans won’t have to wait long for another dose of heroics after “Jessica Jones.” Netflix announced “Marvel’s Luke Cage” Season 2 will premiere Friday, June 22.