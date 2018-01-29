“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” Season 2 is finally back, but Jessica might not be enjoying her freedom after killing Kilgrave. New photos from the Netflix drama, which returns in March, show her seemingly locked up in chains.

Netflix released several new photos from Season 2 Monday. In one shared by Ritter on Instagram, Jessica appears to be making a phone call from a payphone in jail. Unlike normal prisoners, it appears Jess is in chains with some very sturdy cuffs. Looks like someone knows that she is super strong.

Photo: David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Mike Colter, who plays Luke Cage, commented on Ritter’s Instagram: “Well from the looks of it another pair of handcuffs bite the dust! Why do they even bother?”

So how did Jessica get arrested? We’ll have to wait for “Jessica Jones” Season 2 to be released to figure that out, but she isn’t the only one in trouble.

Trish Walker (Rachel Taylor) hasn’t turned away from her mission to protect herself. The blonde is seen holding a gun in one still.

Photo: David Giesbrecht/Netflix

In another photo, Trish has her gun out while she is with Malcolm (Eka Darville). What has the future Hellcat so concerned?

Jessica’s friends are expected to get more screen time in Season 2. In 2016, showrunner Melissa Rosenberg told International Business Times that she was expecially looking forward to developing Malcolm more.

Photo: David Giesbrecht/Netflix

“His arc in the first season kind of ended when he got sober in some ways,” Rosenberg said. “He was an essential part of the story for Jessica’s character, but I look forward to diving deeper into his backstory, his flaws, all the stuff about him. He’s a wonderful actor too.”

Another Season 2 photo reveals Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Ann Moss) looking contemplative. Considering how her wife died while trying to kill her, it’s not surprising that Hogarth isn’t exactly happy. She’ll likely be dragged back into Jessica’s troubles too.

Photo: David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Another photo shows Jessica looking casual in a white shirt (which will surely be covered by a leather jacket and gray scarf in a matter of moments) and jeans. It looks like she’s been busy. Her bulletin board is full, and she has a sign for her business in the window now. Here’s hoping that survives longer than her door signs.

Of course, Jessica is still Jessica. There’s a serving of what is likely whiskey on her desk.

Photo: David Giesbrecht/Netflix

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” Season 2 premieres March 8 on Netflix.