Jessica Simpson has opened about the best compliment she received as a mother.

The “I Belong To Me” hitmaker was honored at the 40th Annual Outstanding Mother Awards on Friday at the Pierre New York Hotel, and she couldn’t help but feel touched by how other people look up to her mothering skills.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight after receiving her award, Simpson admitted that the honor is the “best compliment” she’s got so far as a mother. “The fact that people think I’m doing a pretty good job [as a mother] is the best compliment,” she said.

Simpson is known for doing many things — designing clothes, acting, singing and managing business — but for her being a mom is her favorite. “The most rewarding part of being a mother is really just watching my kids grow. It’s like, how much knowledge they have about life is just so meaningful to me, and how much heart they put into everything they do,” she explained.

Nick Lachey’s ex admitted that it is indeed hard to balance both work and motherhood. But she said that creativity and loyalty make it work for her.

For this Mother’s Day weekend, Simpson shared she simply wants to have a picnic with her husband Eric Johnson and kids, daughter Maxwell Drew, six, and son Ace Knute, four. “I’d love to just, like, hang out and do a picnic, because we’ve been in New York and going to Broadway and all kinds of stuff.”

Just this past Thursday, Simpson and Johnson were photographed taking their kids to see “Frozen” on Broadway. The foursome were seen flashing smiles and looking very cheerful as they made their way to the musical show, as per Daily Mail.

“It was such a beautiful experience and, as a mother who loves theater, it was really cute to watch them have fun. [Maxwell] was definitely all into wanting to be Elsa,” the “Dukes of Hazzard” actress said of their family adventure.

Last month, Simpson gushed to ET about her kids. “My daughter is about to turn 6 … and my son is going to turn [five] on June 30th and it’s just like, ‘Wait, so this is no longer toddler, this is full-on kid,’” she said. “My daughter [already] thinks she’s a teenager. My son at least wants to be a baby still.”

