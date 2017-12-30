As it came time for Alabamians to clock in their choice for Senate-elect on Dec. 12, not all citizens were sold on Republican candidate Roy Moore and Democratic candidate Doug Jones, who was confirmed as the race's eventual winner. This led many registered voters to write-in a variety of strange, very third-party candidates.

Spongebob Squarepants, Jesus Christ, Vladimir Putin and Kris Jenner were among a list of vibrant write-in candidates featured in the Alabama State election archives, which was released Thursday. These unique write-in alternatives were submitted by 22,852 individuals, which is 1.6 percent of the 1.3 million people who voted at the polls earlier this month, according to the Associated Press.

American Bridge, a liberal group, released an advertisement Dec. 11 that demonstrated how to write-in a candidate for the Alabama Senate race. The video used Nick Saban, who's served as the football coach for the University of Alabama since 2007, as an example of how to do so.

Saban outpolled a wide variety notable figures in entertainment and politics, among other fields. He ultimately earned at least 421 votes after the final tally was recorded. These votes, however, don't include the variations in spelling of the football coach's name such as "Nick Sabin" and "Nick Sabion," USA Today reported.

Saban, therefore, ended up with 2 percent of the more than 22,000 write-in votes.

While voters were informed that write-in candidates had to be living persons, it didn't stop people from writing in an assortment of seemingly wacky names. Bugs Bunny, Mickey Mouse, Snoopy, Snow White, Kermit the Frog, Donald Duck, Ronald Regan and Santa Claus were among a list of non-living candidates written in. Among the roster of living candidates included Beyoncé, Matthew McConaughey, Mel Brooks and Tim Tebow, with Clint Eastwood being a seemingly popular living candidate for the write-in option as well.

Voters also optioned for "Mmm Egg," "UR Mom," "Somebody Else," "Not These Two," "None" and "Nope."

Jones won by more than 21,000 votes in what was considered to be an unexpected win against Moore, beating him by a margin of about 1.6 percentage points at more than 21,000 votes, according to CNN. Moore initially suspected that voters fraud occurred, but Alabama resumed with certifying Jones' win Thursday.

"I have always believed that the people of Alabama have more in common than to divide us," Jones said of his win Dec. 12. "We have shown not just around the state of Alabama but we have shown the country the way that we can be unified."

Photo: Getty Images