An airline allegedly lost a Utah passenger's registered emotional support dog Friday, the woman said.

Lilian Ramos accused JetBlue Airways of losing her emotional support dog ahead of her flight departing Salt Lake City International Airport for Orlando, Florida. Ramos' daughter, Tali Lisman, took to Facebook on Friday to share her mother's story. Lisman is seeking legal assistance to resolve her mother's apparent case.

"JetBlue just lost my mom's emotional support dog and they won't let her call for him because 'it's illegal,'" Lisman wrote. "Any lawyers wanna take this case? They're refusing to let her look for him and nobody is offering help besides 'We can take your info and call you if anything.' As if this is just lost luggage."

The dog was apparently sitting beside Ramos on a JetBlue aircraft Friday before the flight departed the tarmac when she had asked if her dog could go outside to use the bathroom. Airline crew informed her that security personnel or another person in authority would be able to assist, but Lisman alleged that they returned approximately 10 minutes later with bad news.

"They said he could be taken out by a security person or whoever is in charge of that so the guy took the dog and 10 min later they came back and said 'You need to grab your things and come with us,' they followed," Lisman continued. "They put her in a room and said "Your dog escaped from the leash...he ran away, we're sorry, we have people looking for him.'"

"This can't be how these situations are handled and there has to be some kind of consequence for this," she added.

Lisman apparently contacted JetBlue on her mother's behalf, but it didn't appear to amount to much.

"I said: 'I don't think you understand the gravity of the situation, do you? You guys just lost an emotional support animal for someone who can go into a crisis due to this, not to mention the loss of basically a family member,'" Lisman wrote. "And then he hung up on me."

In an annual survey conducted recently by Wall Street Journal, JetBlue was ranked as the worst airline for 2017. The airline's low ranking, in part, stemmed from its on-time performance. However, JetBlue previously confirmed to International Business Times that it's implementing programs to fix its issues.

A representative for JetBlue Airways did not immediately return International Business Times' request for comment.

