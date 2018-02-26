New York Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue was arrested and charged with a DWI early Monday after causing a crash going the wrong way into a tunnel, according to a police report.

Police apprehended Donahue after he smashed head-on into a jitney bus while driving down the center tube in the Lincoln Tunnel at 2 a.m., according to Port Authority Police in New York and New Jersey.

Donahue didn’t require medical care, but four of the 15 passengers were taken to nearby Hoboken University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, ESPN reported.

Donahue, 25, was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, disorderly conduct and obstruction.

He failed a breathalyzer and a sobriety test after the accident, according to a police report. Authorities also charged Donahue’s passenger, identified as Suleiman Mahmood, 21, with disorderly conduct.

The Jets rookie had a blood alcohol level of .15 — about twice the legal limit, the New York Post reported. He was scheduled for a court appearance on March 13, in Weehawken, New Jersey.

The NFL, which has a substance-abuse policy, could discipline Donahue with penalties including fines and suspension.

"We are aware of the situation," a Jets spokesman said. "This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comment."

A witness reportedly saw Donahue bypassing traffic cones in a green Dodge Charger, eventually colliding with the bus heading westbound in the New Jersey lane of the Lincoln Tunnel, PA spokesman Joe Pentangelo told the New York Post.

The Jets selected Donahue 181st overall in the fifth-round of the 2017 NFL draft. He played four games as a backup and special teams player for the team before he suffered a season-ending elbow injury in October.

Photo: Getty Images