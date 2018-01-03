Jinger Duggar has revealed she and husband Jeremy Vuolo are expecting their first child. The “Counting On” star announced her pregnancy on Thursday over a year after tying the knot with the former soccer professional.

“It’s just hard to believe that we’re at this new stage in life,” Jinger said in a TLC announcement video. Jinger and Jeremy went on to predict their baby’s gender, both agreeing its likely going to be a boy.

“I’d love to have a little princess,” Jeremy said with Jinger adding they’ll be happy “either way.”

Jeremy also shared he’s hoping their new baby will take after Jinger, calling himself a “terror” as a young boy. “I am praying that the baby will look like, act like, talk like, be like Jinger. I’ve asked everyone else to pray as well. I was a little terror as a child so I’m hoping that the little one will be much like Jinger as possible.”

Jinger said they’re most looking forward to holding their baby for the first time and haven’t done much to prepare their home for their little one yet. Jeremy said once they find out the gender, they’ll paint their spare bedroom. The couple can always look to Jinger’s older sister Jana Duggar to help. After all, she’s already volunteered her services to help them make a nursery.

Jinger isn’t the only Duggar expecting a baby in 2018. Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth will welcome the next member of the Arkansas brood when their first baby of an undetermined gender arrives in early March. Next will be Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell, who announced they were expecting their first baby in December.