Born June 8, 1933, in Brooklyn to Russian immigrant parents, Joan Alexandra Molinsky was an American comedian, actress, writer, producer, radio host, jewelry designer and television host.

She is famous for creating a Grammy Award-nominated comedy album, appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and launching her own TV series “That Show with Joan Rivers.”

Rivers underwent surgery on her vocal cords in August 2014, which developed complications. She died at the age of 81 on Sept. 4, 2014 after going into a cardiac arrest.

Here are a few quotes by the legend on her birthday from Brainyquote, Parade and Marie Claire

Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

1. “Part of my act is meant to shake you up. It looks like I'm being funny, but I'm reminding you of other things. Life is tough, darling. Life is hard. And we better laugh at everything; otherwise, we're going down the tube.”



2. “The fashion magazines are suggesting that women wear clothes that are ‘age appropriate’. For me that would be a shroud.”

3. “People say that money is not the key to happiness, but I always figured if you have enough money, you can have a key made.”

4. “Thank God we’re living in a country where the sky’s the limit, the stores are open late and you can shop in bed thanks to television.”

5. “I walk on a stage, and I know if it's been a good show or not. You know when it's been a good interview. No one has to tell you. You know it. You feel it. You can feel the air. You can feel everything about it when it's a good show. And you know when you've messed up.”

6. “You know you’ve reached middle age when you’re cautioned to slow down by your doctor, instead of by the police.”

7. “When a man has a birthday, he takes a day off. When a woman has a birthday, she takes at least three years off.”

8. “Love may be a many-splendored thing, but hate makes the world go round. If you think I’m kidding, just watch the six o’clock news. The first twenty-nine minutes are all about dictators and murderers and terrorists and maniacs and, worst of all, real housewives.”

9. “Don't follow any advice, no matter how good, until you feel as deeply in your spirit as you think in your mind that the counsel is wise.”

10. “I must admit I’m nervous about getting Alzheimer’s. Once it hits, I might tell my best joke and never know it.”

11. “Don't tell your kids you had an easy birth or they won't respect you. For years I used to wake up my daughter and say, 'Melissa you ripped me to shreds. Now go back to sleep.”

12. “Life goes by fast. Enjoy it. Calm down. It's all funny. Next. Everyone gets so upset about the wrong things.”

13. “I knew I was an unwanted baby when I saw that my bath toys were a toaster and a radio.”

14. “As comedians, we are all laughing because life is so horrible. Life is so difficult, and I cope with it by making jokes about absolutely everything.”