“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines surprised fans in January when they announced they were expecting their fifth child together. As the interior designer’s pregnancy continues to progress, she is revealing that her cravings have started to get the best of her.

On Thursday, Joanna admitted her pregnancy has triggered several cravings. Although she eventually gave in and tried to satisfy her needs, due to a lack of ingredients, the star had to improvise and settle for a simple treat.

“Woke up this morning at 2:30 AM and was craving fruity pebbles, a pimento cheese sandwich, chicken spaghetti, deviled eggs, and ranch dressing. Didn’t have any of that so I made myself some cookies,” the HGTV star captioned a plate of chocolate chip cookies.

Luckily for fans who were eager to bake what looked to be tasty cookies, Joanna revealed the sweets were made using a recipe from her upcoming cookbook, “Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering.”

“With all the restaurant’s final tastings, the cookbook (yes these cookies are in it!), and this pregnancy-I’m definitely growing at a record rate #magnoliatable,” she wrote.

Chip and Joanna first announced they were expecting on Jan. 2, when Chip shared an Instagram photo of himself holding his belly while Joanna showed off her baby bump and placed her hand on his stomach.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT),” he captioned the photo.

Prior to the big news, Chip teased fans about a big surprise by tweeting hints during an episode of “Fixer Upper.” He eventually revealed the pregnancy in the third hint, admitting an intimate concert was responsible for the expansion of their family.

“Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber,” he wrote at the time.

Chip and Joanna, who have not announced a due date, are already parents to four children, Drake, Ella Rose, Duke and Emmie Kay.

