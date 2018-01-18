“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines may find it difficult to settle on a name for their fifth baby. A friend of the couple has teased they have very different opinions when it comes to naming their children.

“Chip’s probably got 3,000 names [for] both boy and girl,” Jimmy Don Holmes, a friend of the couple, told In Touch Weekly in their Jan. 22 issue. While Chip may have many names for Joanna to pick from, the JDH Iron Designs owner said the pregnant TV star is “probably not going to want any of them.”

While Holmes didn’t comment on what monikers the couple is considering for their fifth baby, an unnamed insider did tell the magazine that the HGTV pair is considering having the new baby’s name match the names of his or her siblings. Chip and Joanna already have two boys, Drake, 12, and Duke, 8, and two girls, Ella, 9, and Emmie, 7.

A post shared by Jimmy Don Holmes (@jimmydon522) on May 3, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

“She recently joked that she’s painted herself into a corner with her children’s names,” said the source. “If it’s a boy, the name would have to begin with a ‘D,’ and if it’s a girl, it will be another ‘E’ name,” added the insider.

While it doesn’t appear the couple is ready to announce their baby’s name or gender just yet (though Joanna has previously teased Chip thinks they’re having a boy), Holmes said the pair, who are famous for renovations in their hometown of Waco, Texas, are likely already thinking about the baby’s nursery.

“I’m sure Joanna’s ran it through her head 6,000 times how she wants to do the baby’s room,” said Holmes.

No matter if the baby is a girl or boy, Holmes said the couple are sure to be great parents to their newest little one. “Chip is such a good dad. He gets out there and plays with those kids,” gushed the business owner. “And Joanna is just so kind.”

Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images