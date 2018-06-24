Joanna Gaines gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday, and she revealed that night that she isn’t following her initial trend anymore.

Many “Fixer Upper” fans expected Joanna and Chip Gaines to name their child something that starts with a D or an E, depending on the gender. After all, their four older kids are named Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8. So when Chip revealed Joanna had gone into labor Saturday morning and a boy was born, fans assumed an announcement would reveal a “D” name.

However, Joanna took to Instagram late on Saturday night to reveal her baby boy’s name: Crew Gaines. She also explained that he wasn’t supposed to arrive until July.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early — which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one,” she wrote. “Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

Chip had shared with fans that they were having trouble thinking of a D moniker. At an event for the Tim Tebow Foundation in March, Chip told a little boy called Gage that they needed help thinking of something to call their baby.

“Listen to me, it’s a little boy and I need a D name. And so far all I can come up with is Dragon and she’s like, ‘You are not calling that baby Dragon,’” he joked.

While fans assumed he was joking about the mythical name suggestion, it seems he was serious about the trouble they were having. The couple hasn’t yet explained why they chose the name Crew.

The birth of her fifth baby came in a very eventful year for Joanna’s career. In addition to the end of “Fixer Upper” and the start of “Fixer Upper: Behind the Design,” a companion show that gives a deeper look at Joanna’s design process, the Kansas native also released a cookbook in April, “Magnolia Table.” The book shares a name with a new restaurant in Waco, Texas, that Chip and Jo opened earlier this year.

Less than two weeks before giving birth to Crew, Joanna announced another new book. “Homebody” is an interior design book that the mother of five has been working on for quite some time. She’ll release the new title Nov. 6.