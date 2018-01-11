Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio has made a bid to revive the controversy over former President Barack Obama's place of birth, terming his birth certificate a "phony document."

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Arpaio, who recently announced his running for a Senate seat in Arizona, said he had proof that Obama was not born in Hawaii, as stated by the former president's birth certificate.

"No doubt about it, we have the evidence, I'm not going to go into all the details, yeah, it's a phony document," Arpaio said on "Cuomo Primetime."

Arpaio seems to be latching onto the conspiracy that propelled President Donald Trump into national politics in 2011 a day after he announced he was running for the Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Jeff Flake, who is retiring from Congress at the end of his term.

The president controversially pardoned Arpaio in August last year after he was found guilty of criminal contempt for disregarding a court order against racially profiling Latinos in his county in Arizona.

This isn't the first time that Arpaio has aired his opinion on "Birtherism," something which the president reneged on in 2016, just before the presidential election.

Obama was born in Hawaii in 1961.

However, Arpaio told Chris Cuomo of CNN that he had forensic evidence to prove that Obama forged his birth certificate. When Cuomo questioned him about his past attempts to delegitimize Obama, the former sheriff told him he had no doubt the certificate was fake.

“Nobody will talk about it nobody will look at it,” he said.

Arpaio refused to go into the details but he believed he had enough evidence to support his claims, CNN reported. “We have the evidence, I’m not going to go in to the details of it but we have the evidence to support it.”

A huge proponent of Trump's immigration policies, Arpaio now appears to be taking up the cause to unmask the "conspiracy of Obama’s birth" while he embarks on a campaign for the Arizona Senate seat.

In an interview with New York City's WABC Radio, he said he decided to run for Senate when he saw how the country was in shambles and the president was caught up in the middle of a tumultuous investigation (The Russia probe).

He brought up the Obama certificate and told the interviewers that his years of experience in law enforcement led him to believe that the certificate was forged.

"I know forensics, my experience in the law enforcement has given me grave insight to it. But nobody will touch the document,” he said, adding he hoped to get his evidence to Congress so that there would be tougher regulations on candidates running for president.

Alluding to the federal probe into Trump's presidency, he said the law enforcement have their "eye on Russia while they’re supposed to be looking in to this."