Days after it was revealed that he was rushed to the hospital due to terminal cancer, Joe Jackson took to social media to share a thoughtful reflection about life and death.

On Sunday, the veteran talent manager and father of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, took to Twitter to share a photo of himself standing near the ocean. The snap was taken during a sunset, so only a silhouette of Jackson is visible.

“I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see,” the 89-year-old wrote alongside the photo. “The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes.”

Jackson’s meaningful tweet comes two days after sources told TMZ that he was hospitalized due to an illness that he’s been battling for a some time. It was then revealed that the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Famer was suffering terminal stage cancer and his family, especially his wife Katherine, have been flocking to his bedside.

It wasn’t easy for Jackson’s family members to get pass his handlers at first because he strictly barred certain family members from visiting him at the hospital, including Katherine and daughter Rebbie. However, a family meeting and the desperate pleas to Jackson’s manager, Charles Coupet, eventually granted everyone access to the patient’s room.

Jackson’s son Jermaine confirmed the odd situation at the hospital in an interview with Daily Mail. “No one knew what was going on — we shouldn’t have to beg, plead and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this. We have been hurting,” Jermaine said. “We were not being told where he was and couldn’t get the full picture.”

“My mother was worried sick. He’s very, very frail, he doesn’t have long. The family needs to be by his bedside — that’s our only intention in his final days,” Jermaine added. “It’s what any family would want, but some people around him think they know better … and they didn’t.”

Jackson has suffered a number of ailments in the recent years. The Jackson 5 mastermind reportedly battled dementia, strokes, at least one heart attack and the latest health scare was when he got into a minor car crash last year, as per Variety. Fortunately, he only broke his thumb out of the incident.

Meanwhile, Janet Jackson, who received the Impact Award at the recently concluded 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards, grabbed the opportunity to publicly thank her father during her speech. “It’s humbling to be recognized as someone who’s had a positive impact, but if I have been fortunate enough to impact others it’s only because I, myself, have been greatly impacted by positive people in my life,” Janet said.

The “Together Again” hitmaker resumed her speech, saying, “My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable, my father, my incredible father, drove me to be the best I can,” as quoted by ET Online.

