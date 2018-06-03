John Cena and Nikki Bella have finally rekindled their romance, and the couple is now staying positive about their relationship despite calling off their wedding two months ago.

Following the confirmation that they have officially reconciled, Bella took to Instagram on Friday to share a meaningful message that read: “Storms don’t last forever.”

Cena also shared some insight about accountability on Twitter that same day. “Being accountable is a great way to face who you are,” the WWE champion wrote. “We often speak of aspiration and quickly point out the faults of others, yet fail to heed our words or be brave enough to be accountable for our own faults.”

Less than three weeks ago, Cena was lamenting about forgiveness on social media, causing some fans to speculate that Bella wasn’t ready forgive her ex post-split. “Lack of communication is many times what causes people to drift apart, lack of forgiveness is many times what causes people to stay apart,” he tweeted on May 17.

It can be noted that Bella terminated their relationship after contemplating hard about their future as a couple. Bella recently admitted to TMZ that their split was caused by their different views on having kids. Bella, 34, really wanted to have kids right away with Cena, 41, but the latter wasn’t ready to enter parenthood after they tie the knot.

During their split, Cena made an appearance on the “Today” show to profess his love for the “Total Bellas” actress. The wrestler-turned-Hollywood actor even announced on live TV that he wants to be the father of Bella’s children.

Days later, Cena indirectly encouraged Bella to listen to her heart via Twitter. “We all have an internal voice. Listening to IT instead of the many voices around us can be a path to happiness. Listen to your ‘heart’ everyone else is often just confusing noise.”

Cena’s efforts to win back Bella paid off this past Thursday when the couple officially rekindled their romance. A source close to the couple confirmed to Us Weekly that the two are now back together after spending some time apart.

“Nikki and John are working on their relationship and taking it day by day. They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support,” a rep for the couple said in a statement released on Friday.

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Polk