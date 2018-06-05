John Cena and Nikki Bella are officially back together, and there’s a big difference between their previous relationship to the present one. The WWE star is now willing to become a father.

On Monday, footage of an ambush interview with Cena was published by TMZ. In the video, the wrestler-turned-Hollywood actor admits that he has now changed his mind about not having kids.

“Of course, I would love to be a dad,” Cena says when asked if he wants to have children. “That’s an ‘about-face’ for me and I realize, very much, that I had been steadfast in saying that I don’t want children.”

Cena continues to say in the clip that he’s more mature now so he’s open to finally entering fatherhood. “I’m a little bit older now, a bit wiser. At age 18, we say things different at age 25, at 35.”

“I would love it only because I dedicated my life to my work and now I’m realizing that there is life and life exists and it’s beautiful and I think part of that is being a parent, so we’ll see.”

Cena was also asked if he wants his child to become a wrestler, but he took it as a question on whether or not he is supporting his child’s ambitions in life.

“I don’t know what I would do with my life if my parents hadn’t supported my career. So would I allow my child to chase their dreams — essentially, is that what you’re asking me? I think that’s what life is all about,” Cena says before giving a wink to the interviewer.

Cena and Bella called it quits on April 16, with the “Total Bellas” star confirming the split via Instagram. Sources said at the time that the breakup was due to their differing views on marriage and having kids.

After the split, Cena made it clear that he only wants one woman to be the mother of his kids, and it’s Bella. He professed his love for Bella on the “Today” show and made his desire to get back together with her public.

Then last Thursday, it was confirmed that the pair have rekindled their romance. A source told Us Weekly that calling off the wedding gave Bella more time to think about what she really wanted in life. The source also said that it made the two realize how much they love each other.

Photo: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer