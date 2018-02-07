Nikki Bella was simply over the moon when her boyfriend, John Cena, proposed to her at WrestleMania 33. While the engaged couple initially seemed eager to plan their wedding, it looks like their walk down the aisle will have to wait until they work out their relationship issues.

Following the release of the “Total Bellas” Season 3 trailer, Cena and Bella have been at the center of break up rumors. In the promo for the show, the couple is seen sharing an emotional moment where the 34-year-old asks her fiancé if they should “call this off.”

Although the couple remained mum about the topic of conversation, Cena recently admitted he and Bella have experienced some trouble in their relationship, but assured they aren’t splitting up just yet.

During his appearance on “Today,” the WWE star hinted his wedding may not take place anytime soon. “I think in relationships, you have highs and lows, and that was an extreme low,” Cena said, referring to the intense scene in the trailer.

“You have two choices. You either jump ship and start a new relationship or move forward and try to work through it. We’re gonna move forward and try to work through it,” he explained.

Cena revealed he and Bella have not given up on their romance but wouldn’t confirm whether the two still plan on getting married.

“Like I said, I believe we both have some work to do, and we’re genuinely trying our best to work through it, so I’m very happy to say that it’s in a situation that we’re working through,” he stated.

“We haven’t yet jumped ship,” the star continued.

Cena admitted he was hesitant about sharing the heartbreaking moment in his relationship with the world but felt it was important to let others, who may be going through the same thing, know they are not alone.

“So this is a tough moment for the both of us and it was really cruddy in that moment and (to) have people around you, but at the same time if someone can watch it, and maybe it helps them in their journey, then I guess that’s a good reason to capture it,” he said.

Since becoming engaged in April 2017, Cena and Bella have been very vocal about their wedding plans but surprisingly never confirmed a date for their upcoming nuptials.

The wrestlers, whose intimate moments are often played out in front of the cameras of their reality series “Total Divas” and “Total Bellas,” haven’t been as forthcoming about details pertaining to their relationship issues until recently.

After coming across Cena’s interview on Wednesday, Bella shared the video on Twitter along with a heart emoji.

“Never Give Up,” she tweeted shortly after.

“Total Bellas” Season 3 will premiere in spring 2018 on E!