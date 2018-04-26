John Cena may be back on the market, but that doesn’t mean he has stopped caring for his ex-fiancée, Nikki Bella. The WWE star, who split from his partner of six years weeks ahead of their wedding date, admitted his break up has taken an emotional toll on him.

Cena recently opened up about the end of his relationship with Bella and how the split didn’t change how he felt about her.

While attending CinemaCon 2018 to promote his upcoming film “Bumblebee,” Cena told Entertainment Tonight that calling off the wedding didn’t mean he stopped caring for the “Total Divas” star. “It sucks! There’s no other way to say [it],” he told the reporter.

“I love Nicole with all my heart, and that’s that,” he continued.

Cena went on to tell Extra that despite their split he will always hold onto how he feels about Bella. “The one takeaway – and it sucks – but the one takeaway I can have for me is that... because I feel so heartbroken, I know I was in love and I will never be able to take that away,” explained.

When asked if he will always love Nikki, the star said, “Absolutely.”

While the 34-year-old has not addressed the press since announcing the split, her sister, Brie Bella, revealed she still talks to her twin’s ex and considers him family. “We’ve already exchanged like 5 text messages,” she previously told People.

“I will always love John as a brother, and I will always look at him like that,” she added.

Cena and Bella announced their break up on April 15 via an Instagram post. “After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the statement read.

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

The former couple, who became engaged in April 2017, was scheduled to get married on May 5, 2018, in Mexico.

